Cheese fries in
Intercourse
/
Intercourse
/
Cheese Fries
Intercourse restaurants that serve cheese fries
Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village) - Harvest Cafe
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, INTERCOURSE
Avg 4.5
(267 reviews)
Large Cheese Fries
$6.99
Our fries topped with cheese sauce
More about Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village) - Harvest Cafe
Amos' Place
14 Center Street, INTERCOURSE
No reviews yet
Fried Cheese Curds
$5.99
More about Amos' Place
