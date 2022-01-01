Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vietnamese coffee in Irvine
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Vietnamese Coffee
Irvine restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)
5329 University Drive, Irvine
No reviews yet
Vietnamese Coffee
$4.65
Vietnamese house coffee with or without condensed milk.
More about PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
No reviews yet
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
$4.00
More about Súp Noodle Bar
