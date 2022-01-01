Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken$16.00
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
The Southern classic with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy$10.99
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Topped with Mama's cream gravy along with 3 sides and a diner made roll or cornbread
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy$10.99
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Topped with Mama's cream gravy along with 3 sides and a diner made roll or cornbread
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy$10.99
Seasoned and Hand Battered then fried to a perfect crispness. Choose 3 Sides from todays menu. Comes with Diner Made Roll or Cornbread.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner

