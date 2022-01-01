Chicken fried steaks in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken
|$16.00
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$13.99
The Southern classic with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy
|$10.99
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Topped with Mama's cream gravy along with 3 sides and a diner made roll or cornbread
|• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy
|$10.99
Seasoned and Hand Battered then fried to a perfect crispness. Choose 3 Sides from todays menu. Comes with Diner Made Roll or Cornbread.