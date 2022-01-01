Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Irving
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Irving restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Mayo. Served with Fries.
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner - Irving-Shady Grove

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ lettuce & tomato & mayo$7.25
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in delicious buffalo (Hot) sauce.
Order a side of our homemade Ranch dressing, delicious.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner - Irving-Shady Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Dumplings

Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Shrimp Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Noodle Bowls

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (724 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston