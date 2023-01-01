Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb kebabs in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve lamb kebabs

Rumali

3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Galouti Kebab$15.99
Slow cooked lamb meat and yellow lentil shallow fried patties in clarified butter
Lamb Kakori Kebab$15.99
In this classic Indian dish, spiced ground lamb is threaded onto skewers and grilled until charred and juicy
Non-Veg Platter (Murg Sula, Fish Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab)$34.99
An assortment of kebabs lamb, chicken and fish served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys
Desi District - Irving - 6451 Riverside Dr #100

6451 Riverside Dr #100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Kebab Tosa$9.49
Flavorful marinated minced lamb meat cooked in tandoor. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.
