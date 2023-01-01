Lamb kebabs in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve lamb kebabs
More about Rumali
Rumali
3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving
|Lamb Galouti Kebab
|$15.99
Slow cooked lamb meat and yellow lentil shallow fried patties in clarified butter
|Lamb Kakori Kebab
|$15.99
In this classic Indian dish, spiced ground lamb is threaded onto skewers and grilled until charred and juicy
|Non-Veg Platter (Murg Sula, Fish Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab)
|$34.99
An assortment of kebabs lamb, chicken and fish served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys
More about Desi District - Irving - 6451 Riverside Dr #100
Desi District - Irving - 6451 Riverside Dr #100
6451 Riverside Dr #100, Irving
|Lamb Kebab Tosa
|$9.49
Flavorful marinated minced lamb meat cooked in tandoor. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.