Hot and sour soup in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤$7.50
More about Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Yum (Thai hot & sour soup)$10.99
Traditional Thai hot & sour soup.
Chicken broth based soup, in a mix of Thai spices with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves.
Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice.
Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

