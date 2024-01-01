Hot and sour soup in Irving
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190, Irving
|Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤
|$7.50
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving
|Tom Yum (Thai hot & sour soup)
|$10.99
Traditional Thai hot & sour soup.
Chicken broth based soup, in a mix of Thai spices with green onions, mushroom, white onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kafir leaves.
Served with a cup of Jasmine Rice.
Rice can be substituted with steamed noodles.