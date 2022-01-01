Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Bacon or Sausage with Egg Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato$6.75
Choose Bacon or Sausage with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
• Ham & Egg Sandwich. w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato$7.50
Piece of Grilled Ham along with egg cooked any way you like, served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Photo shown with Spicy FF,
• Fried Egg Sandwich$5.25
Egg cooked the way you like it, served With Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Photo shown w/ Bacon
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Riverside

5000 Riverside Drive, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Sandwich (Egg)$5.45
eggs & cheese on a choice of bagel, whole wheat toast or challah bun
More about Savory Riverside

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Quesadillas

Corn Dogs

Pies

Tamales

Cornbread

Salmon

Sticky Rice

Noodle Bowls

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston