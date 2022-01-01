Egg sandwiches in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Bacon or Sausage with Egg Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato
|$6.75
Choose Bacon or Sausage with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
|• Ham & Egg Sandwich. w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato
|$7.50
Piece of Grilled Ham along with egg cooked any way you like, served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Photo shown with Spicy FF,
|• Fried Egg Sandwich
|$5.25
Egg cooked the way you like it, served With Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Photo shown w/ Bacon