Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve glass noodles

Consumer pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - IRVING

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glass Drunken Noodles$13.50
glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
Glass Noodles Pad Thai$13.50
Glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.​
*Gluten Free
More about My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
Item pic

 

ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodles)$12.99
Thin glass noodles, cooked with eggs, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, white onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers and green onions in a savory sauce.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Nachos

Masala Dosa

Dum Biryani

Naan

Shrimp Quesadillas

Curry Chicken

Curry

Pies

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (721 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (721 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (496 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston