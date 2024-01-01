Glass noodles in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve glass noodles
My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Glass Drunken Noodles
|$13.50
glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
|Glass Noodles Pad Thai
|$13.50
Glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.
*Gluten Free
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving
|Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodles)
|$12.99
Thin glass noodles, cooked with eggs, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, white onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers and green onions in a savory sauce.