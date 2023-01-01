Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve dum biryani

Consumer pic

 

Desilicious Kitchen

2000 Esters Road, Suite 208, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mutton-Dum Biryani$15.99
Marinated Mutton meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
More about Desilicious Kitchen
Hyderabad Dum Biryani image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Dum Biryani Bucket$44.99
Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with Salan and Raitha.
Chicken Dum Biryani Bucket$44.99
Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with Salan and Raitha.
Veg Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF) 1/2 Tray$50.00
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Tortilla Soup

Burritos

Pudding

Roti

Chilli Chicken

Masala Dosa

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston