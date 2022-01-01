Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango lassi in
Irving
/
Irving
/
Mango Lassi
Irving restaurants that serve mango lassi
Southern Spice - Irving - 901 W royal ln, #120
901 W royal ln, #120, Irving
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.99
More about Southern Spice - Irving - 901 W royal ln, #120
India 101
3311 Regent Blvd #101, Irving
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.99
A hearty milkshake made with yogurt and milk.
More about India 101
Browse other tasty dishes in Irving
Cake
Biryani
Curry
Pancakes
Enchiladas
Tortilla Soup
Grits
Caesar Salad
More near Irving to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston