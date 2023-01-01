Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve yellow curry

My Thai and Vegan - IRVING

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Yellow Curry$13.50
Mild yellow curry coconut broth with potatoes, yellow onions and carrots.
Chickpea Yellow Curry$13.95
Yellow curry with chickpeas, potatoes, carrots and onions.
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving

Yellow Curry$12.99
Traditional Thai yellow curry with potatoes, white onions, carrots, & topped with fried onions. Served with Jasmine Rice.
**Not Gluten Free**
