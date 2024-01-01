Drunken noodles in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Drunken Noodles
|$12.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
|Vegan Drunken Noodles
|$13.95
Big flat rice noodles stir fried with carrots, broccolis, bell peppers, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, tomatoes ,onions and basil leaves in brown sauce.
|Glass Drunken Noodles
|$13.50
glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving
|Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
|$12.99
Thick flat rice noodles in a savory sauce and a hint of spice with eggs, Thai basil, white onions, tomato, bell peppers, & broccoli.