Drunken noodles in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve drunken noodles

My Thai and Vegan - IRVING

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Drunken Noodles$12.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.​
Vegan Drunken Noodles$13.95
Big flat rice noodles stir fried with carrots, broccolis, bell peppers, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, tomatoes ,onions and basil leaves in brown sauce.
Glass Drunken Noodles$13.50
glass noodles stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$12.99
Thick flat rice noodles in a savory sauce and a hint of spice with eggs, Thai basil, white onions, tomato, bell peppers, & broccoli.
