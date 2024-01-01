Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

My Thai and Vegan - IRVING

6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Sticky Rice Mango$8.50
Steamed sticky rice tossed with sweetened coconut cream and served with fresh mango.
*Gluten Free
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas

6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving

Mango Sticky Rice$7.99
sweet coconut sticky rice, with mango, topped with coconut cream and sesame seeds
