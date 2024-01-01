Mango sticky rice in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
More about My Thai and Vegan - IRVING
6550 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
|Sticky Rice Mango
|$8.50
Steamed sticky rice tossed with sweetened coconut cream and served with fresh mango.
*Gluten Free
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas - ZAAP Kitchen - Las Colinas
6450 N MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.99
sweet coconut sticky rice, with mango, topped with coconut cream and sesame seeds