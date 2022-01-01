Pies in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve pies
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Rasberry Sauce
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
True Key Lime Pie with Perfect Tartness that fills a Graham Cracker Crust
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving
|• Chocolate Fried Pie
|$3.25
Got a chocolate craving working? This will hit the spot. Creamy chocolate inside a delightful flaky crust.
Can be warmed up in the microwave or Air Fryer.
|• Apricot Fried Pie
|$3.25
Sweet Blueberry filling surrounded by a light, flaky crust.
Can be re-heated in microwave or Air Fryer