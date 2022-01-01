Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Irving

Irving restaurants that serve pies

Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Rasberry Sauce
Item pic

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$9.00
True Key Lime Pie with Perfect Tartness that fills a Graham Cracker Crust
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Chocolate Fried Pie$3.25
Got a chocolate craving working? This will hit the spot. Creamy chocolate inside a delightful flaky crust.
Can be warmed up in the microwave or Air Fryer.
• Apricot Fried Pie$3.25
Sweet Blueberry filling surrounded by a light, flaky crust.
Can be re-heated in microwave or Air Fryer
Kitchen 101 image

 

Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Chess Pie$5.00
