Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Grilled Chicken Breast$10.99
Take home a Quart of Mama's Homemade Cornbread Dressing.
Don't forget the Giblet Gravy (pictured)
• Grilled Chicken Breast$10.99
Flavorful grilled chicken breast, comes with 3 sides and your choice of a diner made roll or cornbread.
• Grilled Chicken Breast$10.99
Flavored with the perfect amount of seasoning then grilled to perfection. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Dumplings

Shrimp Tacos

Sliders

Salmon

Cheese Enchiladas

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston