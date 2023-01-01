Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve fried rice

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Fried Rice$14.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family-style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables, stir-fried in a hot wok.
- Yellow Curry Fried Rice$15.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, eggs, cashew nuts, and onions.
- Chili Fried Rice$15.95
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

700 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice Cashew Nut$14.95
Stir-fried rice, egg, cashew nut, shiitake mushroom, carrots, corn and green beans.
Crab Fried Rice$20.95
Stir-fried rice with crab, egg, pea carrot, and green onion.
Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried rice, egg, onion, tomatoes, broccoli, cucumber and cilantro.
More about Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Shrimp Rolls

Fish And Chips

Clam Chowder

Crispy Chicken

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Beef Soup

Cookies

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston