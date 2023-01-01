Fried rice in Issaquah
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Fried Rice
|$14.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family-style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables, stir-fried in a hot wok.
|- Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$15.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, eggs, cashew nuts, and onions.
|- Chili Fried Rice
|$15.95
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
More about Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine
Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine
700 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah
|Fried Rice Cashew Nut
|$14.95
Stir-fried rice, egg, cashew nut, shiitake mushroom, carrots, corn and green beans.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.95
Stir-fried rice with crab, egg, pea carrot, and green onion.
|Fried Rice
|$14.95
Stir-fried rice, egg, onion, tomatoes, broccoli, cucumber and cilantro.