Pad thai in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve pad thai

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
-(L) Pad Thai$12.95
- Glass Noodle Pad Thai$15.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
- Pad Thai$14.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

700 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai (L)$13.95
Stir-fried rice stick noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onion with tamarind sauce and ground peanuts.
Pad Thai$14.95
Stir-fried rice stick noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onion with tamarind sauce and ground peanuts.
More about Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

