Jackson breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Jackson
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
4465 I-55 North, Jackson
|Popular items
|Honey-Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini
|$12.50
With dried cranberry jam.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.25
Honey-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, Swiss, honey-mustard mayonnaise, tomatoes and lettuce on 3 slices of toasted farmhouse white (or slices of any other bread.)
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
With avocado, pepper jack, honey-mustard mayonnaise, caramelized onions and roasted red bell peppers, served warm and delicious.
More about Brent’s Drugs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brent’s Drugs
655 Duling Ave, Jackson
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$9.50
Angus beef, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Texas toast
|Junior Burger
|$8.00
Angus beef, American cheese
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled or buttermilk-fried chicken, swiss, lettuce & tomato