Jackson pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Jackson
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Popular items
|Hot Wings - Small
|$16.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
|Garlic Bread Sticks
|$6.25
with marinara dipping sauce
|Hot Wings - Large
|$27.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
4500 I-55 N, Jackson
|Popular items
|Full Caesar
|$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.00
heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan
**Gluten Free Option Available
***Vegetarian
More about Aplos
Aplos
4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
|Greek Wings
|$8.00
6 dry rub wings served with creamy feta or spicy feta.
|Aplos Greek Salad
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
1200 N State St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Iceburg Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
|Redfish Wrap
|$14.00
Blackened Redfish, Sundried Tomato Wrap, Remoulade, Leaf Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Fries
|Gumbo
|$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion