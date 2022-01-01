Jackson pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Jackson

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image

 

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

200 District Boulevard, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Wings - Small$16.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Garlic Bread Sticks$6.25
with marinara dipping sauce
Hot Wings - Large$27.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS image

 

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

4500 I-55 N, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Caesar$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
Full Caesar$9.00
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan
**Gluten Free Option Available
***Vegetarian
More about BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
Aplos image

 

Aplos

4500 Interstate 55 North, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus$6.00
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
Greek Wings$8.00
6 dry rub wings served with creamy feta or spicy feta.
Aplos Greek Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Aplos
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

1200 N State St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iceburg Wedge Salad$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
Redfish Wrap$14.00
Blackened Redfish, Sundried Tomato Wrap, Remoulade, Leaf Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Fries
Gumbo$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion
More about The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
Basil's image

 

Basil's

2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef Salad$10.75
Our Garden Salad topped with Ham & Turkey
Basil's Box$11.95
The perfect lunch, in a box. Served with a deviled egg and sweet heat pickles.
#3 Turkey$7.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and pesto mayo
More about Basil's

