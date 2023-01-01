Croissants in Jackson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve croissants

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street

4465 I-55 North, Jackson

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Egg Sandwich$6.25
Filled with scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, and a choice of Black Forest ham, Texas-smoked bacon, country sausage, or turkey sausage.
Croissant$3.75
Croissant Gravy Egg Sandwich$10.95
Served open-faced, topped with country sausage, fried eggs, and homemade sawmill gravy.
More about Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
Coffee Prose Highland Village - Coffee Prose Highland Village

4500 Interstate 55 N Frontage Rd, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Another Perfect Savory Breakfast Item
More about Coffee Prose Highland Village - Coffee Prose Highland Village

