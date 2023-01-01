Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Jackson
/
Jackson
/
Spaghetti
Jackson restaurants that serve spaghetti
Pulito
800 Manship Street, Jackson
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti N Meatball
$18.00
More about Pulito
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - JACKSON
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
No reviews yet
Dinner Spaghetti
$17.50
with meatballs and marinara
Lunch Spaghetti
$13.25
with meatballs and marinara
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - JACKSON
Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson
Chicken Tenders
Philly Cheesesteaks
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Caesar Salad
Curry
Shrimp Tempura
Cheeseburgers
More near Jackson to explore
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Ridgeland
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 3.5
(18 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 5
(16 restaurants)
Flowood
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Laurel
No reviews yet
Clinton
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Laurel
No reviews yet
Meridian
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(638 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1631 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(403 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston