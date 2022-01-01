Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
½ Lb. Chicken Salad$7.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
house-made white meat
1 Lb. Chicken Salad$14.99
More about Curds N' Whey
West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$9.00
Lettuce and tomato, with chips and a pickle
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Spring mix and romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, croutons
More about West Ave Grille
Village Deli Online Ordering image

 

Village Deli Online Ordering

1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Hoagie$8.95
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
More about Village Deli Online Ordering

