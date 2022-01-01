Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Chocolate Cake
Jenkintown restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Pizza Wheel
314 York Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Cake
$12.00
More about Pizza Wheel
SANDWICHES
Curds N Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
Avg 4
(21 reviews)
Chocolate Layer Cake (Slice)
$4.99
Mini Chocolate Cake w. Vanilla Icing
$5.99
Mini Chocolate Chip Cake
$5.99
More about Curds N Whey
