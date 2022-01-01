French toast in Jersey City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Spiced French Toast Sticks$14.95
Spiced honey, mixed berries
French Toast$10.00
More about Buddy's JC
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
croissant french toast$16.00
Served with mascarpone whip, peach marmalade
More about The Kitchen Step
Item pic

 

Baonanas HQ

181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$6.50
Waffles? Pancakes? French toast over everything! Organic maple syrup and cinnamon infused moussed with layers of softened vanilla flavors
More about Baonanas HQ
Satis Bistro image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Satis Bistro

212 Washington St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella French Toast$14.00
Warm Bananas Foster Syrup
More about Satis Bistro

