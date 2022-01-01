French toast in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Spiced French Toast Sticks
|$14.95
Spiced honey, mixed berries
|French Toast
|$10.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|croissant french toast
|$16.00
Served with mascarpone whip, peach marmalade
Baonanas HQ
181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City
|French Toast
|$6.50
Waffles? Pancakes? French toast over everything! Organic maple syrup and cinnamon infused moussed with layers of softened vanilla flavors