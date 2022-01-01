Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve waffles

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Mac & Cheese Waffle$20.50
(4) piece fried chicken with waffle baked with
mac & cheese
Waffle$10.00
Waffle Sundae$13.00
More about Buddy's JC
Gringos Restaurant JC image

 

Gringos Restaurant JC

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Chicken n Waffle$11.00
Crispy chicken tender, topped with chili honey butter, burnt canela maple syrup, waffle tortilla
3 Chicken n Waffle$16.00
Crispy chicken tender, topped with chili honey butter, burnt canela maple syrup, waffle tortilla
More about Gringos Restaurant JC
Item pic

 

The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berlin Banana Waffle$9.00
Bananas, Nutella and whipped cream.
Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bananas,
strawberries,
whipped cream,
ice cream,
Nutella,
Speculoos,
marshmallows,
nuts
Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your Own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato,
eggs
More about The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco
O'Hara's Downtown image

 

O'Hara's Downtown

172 First St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken & Waffle Fries Sandwich$16.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich topped w/ cheddar cheese, pickles, chipotle mayo. Served w/ waffle fries on a sesame roll.
More about O'Hara's Downtown
Item pic

 

Wattle Cafe - NJ

351 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Keto Waffle$10.00
Scratch made, grain free waffle made with ingredients that include eggs, almond butter, almond milk and almond flour.
More about Wattle Cafe - NJ

