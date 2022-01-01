Waffles in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Chicken and Mac & Cheese Waffle
|$20.50
(4) piece fried chicken with waffle baked with
mac & cheese
|Waffle
|$10.00
|Waffle Sundae
|$13.00
Gringos Restaurant JC
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
|2 Chicken n Waffle
|$11.00
Crispy chicken tender, topped with chili honey butter, burnt canela maple syrup, waffle tortilla
|3 Chicken n Waffle
|$16.00
Crispy chicken tender, topped with chili honey butter, burnt canela maple syrup, waffle tortilla
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City
|Berlin Banana Waffle
|$9.00
Bananas, Nutella and whipped cream.
|Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons
|$7.00
Create your own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bananas,
strawberries,
whipped cream,
ice cream,
Nutella,
Speculoos,
marshmallows,
nuts
|Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons
|$7.00
Create your Own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato,
eggs
O'Hara's Downtown
172 First St, Jersey City
|Crispy Chicken & Waffle Fries Sandwich
|$16.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich topped w/ cheddar cheese, pickles, chipotle mayo. Served w/ waffle fries on a sesame roll.