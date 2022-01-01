Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Johnson City

Johnson City restaurants
Johnson City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Beef 'O' Brady's

2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Si Señor Mexican Grill

405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$4.99
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.99
LG SPECIAL GRILLED CHICKEN SUB$12.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
Mid City Grill

106 S Commerce St, Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.29
