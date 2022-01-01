Curry in Johnston
More about Wasabi - Johnston
Wasabi - Johnston
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
|Jumbo Shrimp Red Curry with Rice
|$21.00
Jumbo Shrimp, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce
comes with Steamed white rice
|Chicken Red Curry with Rice
|$17.00
White meat chicken, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce
Comes with steamed white rice
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
|Curry Noodle
|$13.95
Stir fried Udon noodle with yellow curry sauce, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato, and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad.
|Green Curry Noodle
|$11.95
Stir Fried Udon noodle with green curry sauce, egg, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo, eggplant, Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
|Stir-Fried Yellow Curry /Rice
|$12.95
Pad Pong Karee
A delectable version of yellow curry stir-fried with egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat.