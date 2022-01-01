Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve curry

Wasabi - Johnston

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Shrimp Red Curry with Rice$21.00
Jumbo Shrimp, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce
comes with Steamed white rice
Chicken Red Curry with Rice$17.00
White meat chicken, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce
Comes with steamed white rice
De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

TakeoutDelivery
Curry Noodle$13.95
Stir fried Udon noodle with yellow curry sauce, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato, and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad.
Green Curry Noodle$11.95
Stir Fried Udon noodle with green curry sauce, egg, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo, eggplant, Thai basil and your choice of meat. Heat level starts at 2.
Stir-Fried Yellow Curry /Rice$12.95
Pad Pong Karee
A delectable version of yellow curry stir-fried with egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat.
