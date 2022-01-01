Pad thai in Johnston
Johnston restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Wasabi
Wasabi
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
|Beef Pad Thai
|$17.00
Grilled Beef with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
|Shrimp Pad Thai
|$17.00
Grilled Jumbo shrimp with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
|Kids Pad Thai
|$6.50
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Pad Thai sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
|(L) Pad Thai
|$8.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.