Pad thai in Johnston

Johnston restaurants
Johnston restaurants that serve pad thai

Wasabi

8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pad Thai$15.00
Grilled Chicken with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
Beef Pad Thai$17.00
Grilled Beef with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
Shrimp Pad Thai$17.00
Grilled Jumbo shrimp with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
De Rice Thai and Japanese

8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Pad Thai$6.50
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in Pad Thai sauce.
Pad Thai$11.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
(L) Pad Thai$8.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and your choice of meat with Thai classic tamarind sauce. Served with crush peanut and lime wedge on the side.
