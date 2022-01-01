Chicken salad in Johnstown

Go
Johnstown restaurants
Toast

Johnstown restaurants that serve chicken salad

c4608ceb-d86b-4894-88dc-aaf48cf9611f image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Johnstown Inn

1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown

Avg 4.8 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of lettuce garnished with fresh vegetables, cheese, and fries. Choose one of our wing sauces to add a new flavor to your salad!
More about The Johnstown Inn
Jake's Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jake's Pub & Grill

500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
The Haven image

 

The Haven

117 Langhorne Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD
More about The Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Woodside Bar and Grill

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Woodside Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnstown

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Map

More near Johnstown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston