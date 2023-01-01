Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Joliet

Go
Joliet restaurants
Toast

Joliet restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poorboy Steak Sandwich$9.25
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.
Poorboy Steak Sandwich$9.25
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Steak Sandwich$17.95
Choice of Skirt, Ribeye, or N.Y.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
More about Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street
Metro Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Metro Grill - Joliet

2019 Essington Rd, Joliet

Avg 4.6 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Arugula Sandwich$14.99
More about Metro Grill - Joliet

Browse other tasty dishes in Joliet

Spinach Salad

Gnocchi

Cake

Meatloaf

Brisket

Tamales

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Map

More near Joliet to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston