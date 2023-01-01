Steak sandwiches in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street
Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street
1776 McDonough Street, Joliet
|Poorboy Steak Sandwich
|$9.25
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.
|Poorboy Steak Sandwich
|$9.25
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.95
Choice of Skirt, Ribeye, or N.Y.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.