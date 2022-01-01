Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Egghead Cafe image

 

Egghead Cafe

25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich$12.00
More about Egghead Cafe
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$10.50
Ciabatta roll, with fresh Naked Farms lettuce mix, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic drizzle.
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

