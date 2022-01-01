Hummus in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve hummus
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Hummus Veggie Wrap
|$9.50
Cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, Kalamata olives & fresh Naked Farms lettuce mix.
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.00
w/ cucumber, tomato & sprouts
|Pita & Hummus
|$14.00
w/ Moroccan carrots, pickled beets, marinated feta, cucumbers & mixed olives
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Pita & Hummus
|$14.00
House made hummus, Moroccan carrots, pickled beets, marinated feta, cucumbers & mixed olives . served with toasted seasoned pita
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.00
w/ cucumber, tomato & sprouts
|Hummus & Pita
|$14.00
w/ marinated olives, cucumbers, Moroccan carrot & beets, pickled red onion & marinated feta