Curry in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve curry
PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Red Curry Fish
|$22.99
Grilled fish topped with Thai red coconut curry. Served with rice and green papaya salad. This dish was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives
Grilled fish topped with Thai red coconut curry. Served with rice and green papaya salad.
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Curried Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Flour wrap, curried chicken salad, diced tomatoes, sprouts, spring mix
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Curried "Cottage Pie"
|$22.00
Slow cooked ground beef w/ aromatic vegetables, cremini Mushrooms & peas topped w/ mashed potato gratinee. served with keiki greens tossed in a cabernet vinaigrette
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$11.95
Our curry sauce topped with chicken katsu, served with our homemade Katsu sauce. Includes (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
|Chicken Curry Plate
|$11.95
Japanese style curry with celery, onions, and carrots. Served with (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.