Curry in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve curry

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry Fish$22.99
Grilled fish topped with Thai red coconut curry. Served with rice and green papaya salad. This dish was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives
Red Curry Fish$21.99
Grilled fish topped with Thai red coconut curry. Served with rice and green papaya salad.
This dish was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives
More about Uahi Island Grill
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Wrap$9.50
Flour wrap, curried chicken salad, diced tomatoes, sprouts, spring mix
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried "Cottage Pie"$22.00
Slow cooked ground beef w/ aromatic vegetables, cremini Mushrooms & peas topped w/ mashed potato gratinee. served with keiki greens tossed in a cabernet vinaigrette
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
The Food Company image

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$11.95
Our curry sauce topped with chicken katsu, served with our homemade Katsu sauce. Includes (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
Chicken Curry Plate$11.95
Japanese style curry with celery, onions, and carrots. Served with (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
More about The Food Company

