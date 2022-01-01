Turkey clubs in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Egghead Cafe
Egghead Cafe
25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua
|Turkey pesto grill sandwich
|$14.00
Turkey, tomatoes, havarti cheese, house made pesto sauce and basil aioli. Included mix green with lilikoi dressing.
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
60 Kihapai Street, Kailua
|LK #4 Turkey (Plain Sandwich)
|$5.99
Turkey
More about The Food Company
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Fresh Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$10.95
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
|Fresh Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Cranberry, and Cheese Sandwich
|$11.95
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.