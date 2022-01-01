Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Kailua

Go
Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Egghead Cafe image

 

Egghead Cafe

25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey pesto grill sandwich$14.00
Turkey, tomatoes, havarti cheese, house made pesto sauce and basil aioli. Included mix green with lilikoi dressing.
More about Egghead Cafe
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders image

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders

60 Kihapai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LK #4 Turkey (Plain Sandwich)$5.99
Turkey
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
The Food Company image

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
Fresh Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Cranberry, and Cheese Sandwich$11.95
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
More about The Food Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua

Chopped Salad

Strawberry Shortcake

Crab Cakes

Donburi

Reuben

Cake

Muffins

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Kailua to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston