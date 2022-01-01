Quesadillas in Kannapolis
Kannapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Chophouse 101
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chophouse 101
101 West Ave, Kannapolis
|Kids Quesadillas
|$7.00
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$9.00
Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about El Amigo
El Amigo
1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis
|(6) Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Taco
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$10.19
A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef tips
or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with rice
and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.
|Grande Quesadilla Fajita