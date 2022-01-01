Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Kannapolis

Kannapolis restaurants
Kannapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas

Chophouse 101 image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chophouse 101

101 West Ave, Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadillas$7.00
Quesadilla Appetizer$9.00
Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla$8.00
More about Chophouse 101
El Amigo image

 

El Amigo

1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
(6) Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Taco
Quesadilla Rellenas$10.19
A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef tips
or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with rice
and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.
Grande Quesadilla Fajita
More about El Amigo
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Kannapolis

2461 Wonder Drive Northeast, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
More about Coach's - Kannapolis

