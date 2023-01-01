Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Kannapolis

Kannapolis restaurants
Kannapolis restaurants that serve stromboli

FLYIN' BUFFALO

802 Sloop Avenue, Kannapolis

Takeout
CREATE STROMBOLI$13.79
Fresh hand-stretched pizza dough stuffed with three toppings of your choice along with our shredded cheese blend. Topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and even more shredded cheese. Served with your choice or marinara or Ranch.
(Steak, chicken or shrimp with be an additional charge.)
SPICY STROMBOLI$12.59
Fresh hand-stretched pizza dough stuffed with fried chicken tenders dipped in your favorite wing sauce and our shredded cheese blend. Topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and even more shredded cheese. Served with your choice or marinara or Ranch.
CHICKEN STROMBOLI$12.59
Fresh hand-stretched pizza dough stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled onions and grilled mushrooms along with our shredded cheese blend. Topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and even more shredded cheese. Served with your choice or marinara or Ranch.
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
Pasta on Main

924 South Main Street, Kannapolis

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli$9.99
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese wrapped in dough and oven baked.
Pepperoni Stromboli$8.99
Pepperoni & Cheese wrapped in dough and oven baked.
More about Pasta on Main

