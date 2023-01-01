Stromboli in Kannapolis
Kannapolis restaurants that serve stromboli
More about FLYIN' BUFFALO
FLYIN' BUFFALO
802 Sloop Avenue, Kannapolis
|CREATE STROMBOLI
|$13.79
Fresh hand-stretched pizza dough stuffed with three toppings of your choice along with our shredded cheese blend. Topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and even more shredded cheese. Served with your choice or marinara or Ranch.
(Steak, chicken or shrimp with be an additional charge.)
|SPICY STROMBOLI
|$12.59
Fresh hand-stretched pizza dough stuffed with fried chicken tenders dipped in your favorite wing sauce and our shredded cheese blend. Topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and even more shredded cheese. Served with your choice or marinara or Ranch.
|CHICKEN STROMBOLI
|$12.59
Fresh hand-stretched pizza dough stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled onions and grilled mushrooms along with our shredded cheese blend. Topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and even more shredded cheese. Served with your choice or marinara or Ranch.