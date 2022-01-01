Country Club Plaza bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Country Club Plaza

Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame$5.95
Steamed Japanese soy bean
California Roll$7.50
crabmix, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
spicy tuna & cucumber
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
Mission Taco Joint image

 

Mission Taco Joint

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$11.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
More about Third Street Social KC
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Divorciadas$13.00
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Queso Fundido$10.00
More about Zocalo

