Shrimp scampi in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Postino - Cinco Ranch

23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
More about Postino - Cinco Ranch
Atria image

 

Atria - Cinco Ranch

24001 Cinco Village Center Blvd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$0.00
More about Atria - Cinco Ranch

