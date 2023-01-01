Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp scampi in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Shrimp Scampi
Katy restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Postino - Cinco Ranch
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
More about Postino - Cinco Ranch
Atria - Cinco Ranch
24001 Cinco Village Center Blvd, Katy
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$0.00
More about Atria - Cinco Ranch
Browse other tasty dishes in Katy
Poboy
Brisket
Cheese Fries
Fried Chicken Salad
Kale Salad
Egg Custard
Chili Dogs
Tandoori Chicken
More near Katy to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Missouri City
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(686 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston