Shrimp tacos in Kennesaw

Kennesaw restaurants
Kennesaw restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

The Nest Kennesaw

2921 Cherokee St, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$7.00
More about The Nest Kennesaw
Bar North image

 

Bar North

3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled shrimp Taco$6.49
with cilantro lime slaw, and avacado
More about Bar North

