Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve carrot cake

Wilson's Bakery & Cafe image

 

Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent

8 N Main St, Kent

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake Slice$5.00
Carrot Cake Slice$5.00
Carrot Tea Cake Slice$6.00
More about Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
Restaurant banner

 

Bulls Bridge Inn - 333 Kent Rd

333 Kent Rd, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$8.50
More about Bulls Bridge Inn - 333 Kent Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Bread Pudding

Croissants

Hot Chocolate

Cookies

Prosciutto

Muffins

Avocado Toast

Salmon

Map

More near Kent to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1866 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (403 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston