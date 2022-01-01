Philly cheesesteaks in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
111 N Front St, Kingston
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.50
Shaved hot roast beef, sauteed onions, mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, sub roll
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.45
Your choice of chicken or steak, topped with American cheese and fried onions. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw, and a pickle.
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.45
Your choice of chicken or steak, topped with American cheese and fried onions served on a sub roll. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.