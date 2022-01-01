Greek salad in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve greek salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Deja Moo
9749 NE 119th Way, Kirkland
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Arugula, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Chickpeas, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.95
|Horiatiki Greek Salad
|$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olives, feta cheese
|Greek Salad
|$11.30
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Greek Olives, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Romios House Dressing