Greek salad in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve greek salad

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Deja Moo

9749 NE 119th Way, Kirkland

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$13.00
Arugula, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Chickpeas, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette
More about Deja Moo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Greek Salad$4.95
Horiatiki Greek Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olives, feta cheese
Greek Salad$11.30
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Greek Olives, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Romios House Dressing
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

