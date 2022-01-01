Fish and chips in Koloa
Koloa restaurants that serve fish and chips
Living Foods
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa
|Fish & Chips
|$27.00
Beer Battered Fish, House Cut Fries, Namasu, Chili Aioli
Keoki’s Paradise
2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa
|Keiki Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Fresh fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Beer battered locally caught fish, tartar sauce, lemon, french fries
|Fresh Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, mac nut slaw, meyer lemon remoulade