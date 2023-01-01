Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Koloa
/
Koloa
/
Hot Chocolate
Koloa restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Living Foods
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Your choice of steamed milk, mixed with our chocolate sauce
More about Living Foods
Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai
1571 Poipu Road, Koloa
No reviews yet
ICED CHOCOLATE MILK
$5.25
More about Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai
