Cookies in Koloa

Koloa restaurants
Koloa restaurants that serve cookies

Living Foods

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa

White Chocolate Mac Nut Cookie$3.50
These white chocolate macadamia nut cookies are soft-baked style with extra chewy centers. Melted butter maintains a delicious buttery flavor while an extra egg yolk adds chewiness. They’re absolutely PACKED with white chocolate and salted macadamia nuts.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Hard to go wrong with this classic homemade treat! These are everything a chocolate chip cookie should be. Crispy and chewy. Doughy yet fully baked. Perfectly buttery and sweet.
Milk & Cookies$10.00
A favorite- chilled milk and homemade cookie
Honolulu Coffee - Grand Hyatt Kauai

1571 Poipu Road, Koloa

MAC NUT COOKIE$4.25
