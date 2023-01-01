Cookies in Koloa
Koloa restaurants that serve cookies
Living Foods
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa
|White Chocolate Mac Nut Cookie
|$3.50
These white chocolate macadamia nut cookies are soft-baked style with extra chewy centers. Melted butter maintains a delicious buttery flavor while an extra egg yolk adds chewiness. They’re absolutely PACKED with white chocolate and salted macadamia nuts.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Hard to go wrong with this classic homemade treat! These are everything a chocolate chip cookie should be. Crispy and chewy. Doughy yet fully baked. Perfectly buttery and sweet.
|Milk & Cookies
|$10.00
A favorite- chilled milk and homemade cookie