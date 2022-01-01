Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Kyle

Go
Kyle restaurants
Toast

Kyle restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81

905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burritos$7.00
Burrito stuffed with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese
More about NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
Casa Maria image

 

Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant

22604 interestate 35, kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meat Burritos$8.00
Your choice of meat, and up to 4 other ingredients in a 10 - inch tortilla
Burrito$12.00
One 10-inch tortilla, filled with refried beans, monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat, topped with red sauce and monterrey jack cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans
Breakfast Burritos$6.00
Your choice of up to 5 breakfast ingredients in a 10 - inch tortilla
More about Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Nachos

Flautas

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Italian Subs

Map

More near Kyle to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston