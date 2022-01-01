Burritos in Kyle
Kyle restaurants that serve burritos
More about NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle
|Burritos
|$7.00
Burrito stuffed with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese
More about Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
22604 interestate 35, kyle
|Meat Burritos
|$8.00
Your choice of meat, and up to 4 other ingredients in a 10 - inch tortilla
|Burrito
|$12.00
One 10-inch tortilla, filled with refried beans, monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat, topped with red sauce and monterrey jack cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans
|Breakfast Burritos
|$6.00
Your choice of up to 5 breakfast ingredients in a 10 - inch tortilla