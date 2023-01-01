Pies in La Habra
La Habra restaurants that serve pies
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 003 - La Habra
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 003 - La Habra
340 E. Whittier Blvd., La Habra
|Fresh Strawberry Pie with Ring of Whipped Cream
|$21.99
Made with only the freshest, in-season strawberries. Topped with a ring of fresh whipped cream. Limited time only.
|Fresh Strawberry Pie
|$19.99
Made with only the freshest, in-season strawberries. Limited time only.
More about Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
1327 W Whittier Blvd, La Habra
|Mud Pie
|$5.99