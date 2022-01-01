Crispy chicken in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve crispy chicken
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Head Lettuce
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Crispy Chicken Cobb
|$13.99
crunch lettuce blend, spiced buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing
TACOS
Spitfire Tacos
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Dixie Crispy Chicken Taco
|$4.75
buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle honey mustard, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickle slaw, flour tortilla
|Dixie Crispy Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle honey mustard, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickle slaw, flour tortilla