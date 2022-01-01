Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Real Deal Chili Relleno$15.00
carnitas, spanish rice, crema, roasted tomato salsa, pico, queso fresco
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
American Pizza Manufacturing image

PIZZA

American Pizza Manufacturing

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Side - Calabria Chilis 3oz$3.00
More about American Pizza Manufacturing
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cup$3.50
Chili Bowl$4.50
More about Zanzibar Cafe
Mandarin House image

NOODLES

Mandarin House

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
$ Large Chili Oil$9.25
Extra Chili Oil$0.35
Steamed Wontons in Chili Oil$8.00
More about Mandarin House
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle on a toasted bun
More about Nautilus Tavern
Item pic

 

Fan-Fan

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Fish with Chopped Chili Pepper$9.99
Famous Hunan-style Dish with Fish Fillets and Chili Pepper.
Contains: Soy, Wheat & Fish
Hunan Special Chili Sauce (280g)$5.50
More about Fan-Fan
Item pic

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Black Bean Chili$8.00
More about Candor
Deli-icious image

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Con Carne$4.95
Served everyday
More about Deli-icious

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Bean Burritos

Edamame

Shrimp Tacos

Chilaquiles

Crispy Chicken

Burritos

Carne Asada

Carne Asada Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston