Chili in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Real Deal Chili Relleno
|$15.00
carnitas, spanish rice, crema, roasted tomato salsa, pico, queso fresco
PIZZA
American Pizza Manufacturing
7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Side - Calabria Chilis 3oz
|$3.00
Zanzibar Cafe
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Chili Cup
|$3.50
|Chili Bowl
|$4.50
NOODLES
Mandarin House
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|$ Large Chili Oil
|$9.25
|Extra Chili Oil
|$0.35
|Steamed Wontons in Chili Oil
|$8.00
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle on a toasted bun
Fan-Fan
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla
|Steamed Fish with Chopped Chili Pepper
|$9.99
Famous Hunan-style Dish with Fish Fillets and Chili Pepper.
Contains: Soy, Wheat & Fish
|Hunan Special Chili Sauce (280g)
|$5.50