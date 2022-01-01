Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Laconia

Go
Laconia restaurants
Toast

Laconia restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Hectors Fine Food and Spirits

53 Beacon Street West, Laconia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Salad$14.99
Crisp greens topped with grilled marinated chicken, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onion, and jack cheese with jalapeno ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Crispy fried or grilled chicken over mixed greens with pineapple, mandarin oranges, onions, sliced cucumber, and glazed pecans. Topped with crunchy noodles.
More about Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal’s Pizza, Laconia

360 Union Street, Laconia

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sub$10.99
all natural white chicken, mayonnaise, crushed walnuts, dried cranberry, lettuce, tomato
More about Sal’s Pizza, Laconia

Browse other tasty dishes in Laconia

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Map

More near Laconia to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston